SEPTA bus collision leaves 3 injured in North Philadelphia

A SEPTA bus collision in North Philadelphia left three people injured, including two passengers and the bus operator, early Sunday morning, according to the transportation authority.

At 4:50 a.m., a car made an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Broad Street and Susquehanna Avenue and struck a Northbound B1 Owl Bus en route to Fern Rock Transportation Center before fleeing the scene, said SEPTA spokesperson John Golden.

There were approximately 25 to 30 passengers onboard. The three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to Temple University Hospital, Golden said.

Philadelphia police are investigating the incident and no arrests have been made, according to SEPTA. PPD said there was “no information at this time.”