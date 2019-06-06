Two teenagers were shot on a Broad Street Line train near the SEPTA City Hall station Wednesday night, officials said.
Around 9:45 p.m., a 22-year-old man drew a handgun on a northbound train and started firing at the two boys, ages 16 and 18, said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III.
The teens were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, Nestel said. Neither has life-threatening injuries, the chief said, though one was shot three times.
Authorities don’t know yet what led to the shooting. But after SEPTA released video footage, a Philadelphia police officer arrested an armed suspect walking down Broad Street, Nestel said.
The suspect was taken to the hospital, where the victims identified him as the gunman, the chief said. Witnesses also identified the suspect. Police did not release the suspect’s name.
Service on the line was temporarily disrupted while police investigated.