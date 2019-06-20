An alleged gunman and an accomplice have been arrested in the shooting last month of a 57-year-old SEPTA conductor during a botched robbery attempt at a West Mount Airy Regional Rail stop, and members of the public were instrumental in the probe, authorities said Thursday.
Jemil R. Wylie, the 20-year-old alleged shooter — who is from Burlington City, N.J., according to court records — was arrested Tuesday at a home in Oxford Circle, SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel said. Donel Mills, the 23-year-old suspected accomplice, was already in custody since May 23 on unrelated charges, Nestel said.
Wylie was found a home at which Transit Police had held round-the-clock surveillance, Nestel said. When he was seen emerging from the house, officers chased him back inside and apprehended him. A firearm was recovered.
Mills allegedly had committed a domestic assault in Upper Darby and was in custody when detectives identified him as one of the perpetrators, Nestel said.
Transit Police dedicated a squad of eight detectives to the incident 24/7 since the shooting May 10, Nestel said at a morning news conference at SEPTA headquarters in Center City.
The investigation was aided by numerous interviews with witnesses and neighbors, and by examination of surveillance footage, according to Nestel.
“The public played a very important part, and without critical information from witnesses this violent crime might not have been solved,” Nestel said.
“When a violent crime occurs, it’s a full-court press for us.”
The announcement comes more than a month after the conductor was shot in the hip during an attempted robbery at a West Mount Airy Regional Rail stop. The conductor, who was not publicly identified but is reported to have 19 years of service, was on a platform around 3:25 p.m. May 10 at the Carpenter station on the Chestnut Hill West Line.
At the time, police said the conductor stepped off the train, then was approached by two young men wearing gray hoodies, one of which said “GAP” in black letters. The incident was captured on surveillance video.
One of the men demanded money, but the conductor pushed the second man and tried to get back on the train, police said. That’s when he was shot by the first man. Both men then fled.
A witness called 911 and provided first aid to the conductor. The conductor was shot once in the lower back, according to SEPTA.
Three days after the shooting, SEPTA and the Citizens Crime Commission offered a $6,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of the two men suspected in the incident. SEPTA provided $5,000 and the commission added $1,000.
No money was taken in the robbery attempt, and Nestel emphasized Wednesday that trying to rob a conductor on public transit these days can be pointless.
“This was not a high dollar heist,” he said. “The fact that SEPTA is transitioning to the key card means that less and less money is being handled by employees, so robbing an employee just isn’t a great way to make money.”