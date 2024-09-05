SEPTA proposes fare increases before end of 2024: Here’s what riders need to know
Find out how much bus, subway, trolley, and Regional Rail fares are set to rise, plus details on parking fees and public hearings.
SEPTA is proposing fare adjustments starting Dec. 1, 2024, as the transit agency faces a $240 million annual budget shortfall due to the end of federal COVID relief funding. If approved, these changes will impact bus, subway, trolley, and Regional Rail riders, with most fares seeing an increase.
Here are the things riders need to know:
Say goodbye to Travel Wallet discounts: SEPTA plans to eliminate the Travel Wallet discount on buses, subways, and trolleys. This means SEPTA Key card users will now pay the same $2.50 fare as cash riders.
Regional Rail fare hikes: Most Regional Rail riders will see higher prices for single-trip tickets. For example, Zone 2 weekday fares purchased at a kiosk will drop slightly to $5.00 from $5.50, but if you buy your ticket onboard, it’ll jump to $7.00.
Free transfers and more flexibility: SEPTA will continue offering free transfers on transit services and plans to add more flexibility. Riders will now be allowed roundtrips on a single fare, a significant change from the current restrictions.
Changes to station zones: Overbrook, Wissahickon, and Tulpehocken stations will move from Zone 2 to Zone 1, meaning riders with a weekly or monthly TransPass+ will get access to Regional Rail at these stations without paying extra.
Senior and reduced fares stay the same: Seniors riding with a Senior Fare Card will continue to ride for free. Reduced fares for eligible riders will also remain, keeping transit accessible for low-income riders.
What are the proposed SEPTA fare changes?
Transit Division:
SEPTA Key/Contactless Fare: Increasing from $2.00 to $2.50.
PATCO Fare: Increasing from $2.00 to $2.50.
Railroad Division — Kiosk/Ticket Office, SEPTA Key, and On Board:
Weekday Fares:
Zone 1: Kiosk: $4.00 (down from $5.25). SEPTA Key: $4.00 (up from $3.75).
Zone 2: Kiosk: $5.00 (down from $5.50). SEPTA Key: $5.00 (up from $4.75). On Board: $7.00 (up from $6.00).
Zone 3: SEPTA Key: $6.50 (up from $5.75).
Zone 4: Kiosk: $7.50 (up from $6.75). SEPTA Key: $7.50 (up from $6.50).
Weekend Fares:
Zone 1: Kiosk: $4.00 (down from $5.25). SEPTA Key: $4.00 (up from $4.25).
Zone 2: Kiosk: $5.00 (down from $5.25). SEPTA Key: $5.00 (up from $4.25). On Board: $7.00 (up from $6.00).
Zone 3: Kiosk: $6.00 (up from $5.25). On Board: $8.00 (up from $7.00).
Zone 4: Kiosk: $7.50 (up from $5.25). On Board: $9.00 (up from $8.00).
Zone NJ: Kiosk: $10.00 (up from $9.25). On Board: $11.00 (up from $10.00).
Intermediate One-Way Fares:
Intermediate One Way: Rising from $3.75 to $4.00.
Intermediate One Way Half Fare: Increasing from $1.75 to $2.00.
Via Center City Phila. (CCP): Rising from $9.25 to $10.00.
Via CCP Half Fare: Rising from $4.50 to $5.00.
Why is SEPTA raising fares?
SEPTA says it needs to raise fares to help cover its $240 million budget deficit with federal COVID relief funds running out. CEO Leslie S. Richards pointed out that, without these fare adjustments, service cuts could be on the horizon.
“We know that no one wants to pay more for their commute, but we’re trying to avoid making deeper cuts that would disrupt service,” Richards said. SEPTA hasn’t raised fares since 2017, and a planned fare increase in 2020 was put on hold due to the pandemic.
SEPTA parking lot fees also rising
Starting Sept. 23, parking rates at SEPTA-owned surface lots will increase to $2 (up from $1), and parking at Frankford Transportation Center, Norristown, and Lansdale garages will rise to $4 (up from $2).
Public input and next steps
SEPTA is holding two public hearings on Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., where riders can provide feedback either in person or online. The SEPTA Board is expected to vote on the proposed fare adjustments on November 21. If approved, the new fares would take effect on December 1.
For more information, visit septa.org or download the SEPTA app to stay updated.