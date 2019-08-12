A 19-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot in both legs Monday afternoon at a SEPTA station in Center City, police said.
The shooting occurred just before 3:20 p.m. on the eastbound platform at the 15th Street Station of the Market-Frankford Line, police said. The victim, who was shot once in each thigh, was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
No one else was injured.
Police said the victim was shot during an altercation with a known perpetrator. The station was closed for the police investigation but has since reopened, the transit agency reported.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the confrontation was between two men and the shooter ran away afterward.
He said there was a train stopped at the station and it was briefly held for the investigation. Investigators are reviewing SEPTA surveillance video at the scene.
Police reported no immediate arrest.