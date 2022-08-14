A man was electrocuted Saturday night after falling onto the train tracks at the 34th Station of the Market-Frankford Line and making contact with the third rail, a SEPTA spokesperson said.

No foul play is expected in the incident, which occurred around 11 p.m., spokesperson John Golden said. It’s unclear how the man fell onto the tracks.

The third rail carries electricity to trains, and is placed furthest away from platforms. SEPTA’s subway and Regional Rail lines have them, but not surface trolleys or trackless trolleys, which are powered from above by hanging electricity lines, Golden said.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital-Episcopal Campus in critical condition. His condition Sunday morning was not immediately available.