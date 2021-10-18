The man accused of raping a woman Wednesday night on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line told police that he recognized the woman on the train and approached her to start a conversation and that their encounter was consensual, but she told police that account was completely false, newly filed records show.

Investigators say the victim told police that the man, identified as Fiston Ngoy, 35, sat down next to her as she was drunk and alone, and ignored her pleas to go away. That account, along with the violent attack that followed, was corroborated by surveillance footage from the subway car, according to the affidavit of probable cause for Ngoy’s arrest.

Ngoy remained in custody Monday in lieu of $18,000 bail, awaiting an Oct. 25 preliminary hearing in Upper Darby. There was no indication he had hired an attorney. He has been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault and related offenses. He listed Broad Street Ministry — a shelter and outreach center in Center City — as his last known address. A spokesperson for the organization said she could not comment Monday on whether Ngoy received services at the ministry.

SEPTA Transit Police officers arrested Ngoy on the train about three minutes after an off-duty SEPTA employee who witnessed the assault called an emergency line, according to Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel III.

However, no one else intervened in the assault, which took place just before 10 p.m. on the train as it headed west toward Upper Darby. It was unclear Monday how crowded the train was at the time, but Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said had bystanders intervened, the victim may have been spared from the attack.

“There was a lot of people in my opinion that should have intervened, somebody should have done something,” Bernhardt said Saturday. “It speaks to where we are in society and who would allow something like that to take place. So it’s troubling.”

The alleged victim told police she remembered getting on the train and then nothing until the cops pulled her assailant off her.

She told police that she had a few beers after work, but had gotten on the wrong train. Investigators determined she boarded the subway car at 9:15 p.m. in Philadelphia, according to the affidavit.

About a minute later, Ngoy entered the train, the affidavit said. He began to talk to her shortly after that, moving to the seat next to her. Ngoy started to touch the woman, and at one point grabbed her breast, but she pushed him away every time, the video showed.

“Throughout this time, the victim is obviously struggling with keeping him off of her,” investigators wrote in the affidavit.

At 9:52 p.m., Ngoy raped the woman, and was pulled off of her by responding SEPTA Transit Police officers. He remained with them until the train stopped at the 69th Street Transportation Center, according to the affidavit.

Ngoy later told police that he had seen the woman before and then struck up a conversation with the woman on the train that escalated into kissing and physical contact, the affidavit said. He claimed that she initiated the sexual encounter and never resisted his advances.

The victim, in a statement given to police at Delaware County Memorial Hospital, said she had never seen Ngoy before, and never gave him permission to touch her.