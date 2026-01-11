SEPTA says two people stabbed at 40th Street Station on Saturday

A man is in critical condition after being stabbed at 40th St. Station Saturday evening, SEPTA said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a woman stabbed the man as he entered the train station in the University City area of West Philadelphia, SEPTA said.

“She also stabbed another woman on the eastbound platform after a confrontation,” the transit agency said.

Sunday morning, SEPTA said the suspect was taken into custody, but didn’t provide further details.

The woman who was stabbed is stable condition, SEPTA said..

The station, located a few blocks north of University of Pennsylvania, is a hub for the Market-Frankford Line and numerous subway surface trolley lines.

For about an hour after the incident, the Market-Frankford Line bypassed 40th Street Station to avoid police activity, SEPTA said.