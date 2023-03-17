SEPTA stops work on proposed King of Prussia Rail Line after federal government denies funding

SEPTA has stopped all work on its proposed rail service to King of Prussia, concluding the agency would not have the money to keep it moving forward after the federal government declined last week to award the project a competitive capital grant for new transit.

The projected costs of the 4-mile extension of the Norristown High Speed Line had ballooned to more than $3 billion, SEPTA officials said, about 54% more than estimated when the project began.

Federal Transit Administration officials told SEPTA that one of their major concerns was that the transit authority did not have enough money to cover cost overruns, which are virtually inevitable in big infrastructure projects, while maintaining the assets it already has and funding other capital work already underway.

SEPTA has spent at least $53 million on the KOP proposal so far for required studies and planning, said spokesman Andrew Busch.

That includes $20 million left over from a congressional earmark for the Schuylkill Valley Metro, a proposed rail project that would have connected Philadelphia and Reading, with service in between. SEPTA also spent $33 million of its own capital funds on KOP rail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.