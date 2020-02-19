A woman was hospitalized in stable condition after being stabbed in the leg Tuesday evening in the underground concourse near Suburban Station, a SEPTA spokesperson said.
Around 6:30 p.m. SEPTA transit police responded to the reported stabbing below 15th Street and JFK Boulevard in Center City and found the woman in distress, according to spokesperson Andrew Busch. A tourniquet was applied to her leg to stop the bleeding and she was carried out by officers and then transported to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
The woman apparently was in an altercation with a man and he stabbed her, Busch said. The man was arrested about an hour later in LOVE Park. Busch had no further identifying information about the man and woman except that they did not appear to be commuters.