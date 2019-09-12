Eat a peach! Or an apple! Or a pear! This is about the last week for local peaches, but the orchards are pumping out the apples and pears — which is a good thing, because hardly any of my backyard apple trees produced anything. They all seem to have put out a lot of flowers, set a good number of fruit, and then, boom!, lost all their leaves overnight. Although the squirrels didn’t mind, the fruit never fattened up on the stressed-out trees. I’ll blame all this on the new grandbaby: I didn’t have time to do a very good job weeding this year, and dwarf trees don’t compete well when tall weeds block their air flow. The weeds also steal all their water when it doesn’t rain enough. Next year I promise to do a better job of mulching earlier in the season.