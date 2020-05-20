A retired pastor from Hatboro has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an infant, marking the second time he has admitted abusing a child since October.
Jerry Zweitzig, 71, who had been a pastor at the now-closed Horsham Bible Church until his 2016 retirement, pleaded guilty to charges of manufacturing and attempted manufacturing of child pornography. He is in custody at Philadelphia’s Federal Detention Center and will be sentenced Sept. 4, said Michael Cavacini, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
The charges stem from Zweitzig’s admitted sexual abuse of an infant and his videotaping of that abuse. Investigators found the video, which was created in 2010, while preparing for Zweitzig’s sentencing hearing in a separate child sexual abuse and exploitation case, U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain’s office said in a statement.
In first case, Zweitzig was charged in May 2019 with five counts of manufacturing and attempted manufacturing of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.
Prosecutors say he sexually abused a girl, beginning when she was five years old and continuing until she was 11 and photographed and videotaped that abuse. He also had an extensive collection of child pornography involving thousands of other children, they said.
Zweitzig initially pleaded not guilty to those charges but changed his plea to guilty during an Oct. 2019 hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Wendy Beetlestone, who will sentence him for both cases in September. Zwietzig’s original sentencing date of June 16 was pushed back due to the coronavirus court shut down.
Zweitzig faces at least 15 years in prison.
“Sexual exploitation of a minor of any age, let alone an infant, is utterly reprehensible and will be met with swift justice, ”McSwain said. “Because of the excellent forensic work by our partners at Homeland Security Investigations, we uncovered this additional crime, ensuring that the defendant will now be held accountable for his actions."