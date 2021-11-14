Three men and three women were shot in a single episode of gun violence Sunday afternoon in a pocket of North Philadelphia.

Shots near the intersection of North Howard Street and Lehigh Avenue in West Kensington were reported just before 4 p.m., police said.

The youngest of the injured is 20, the oldest is 50.

Each of the six was wounded in a different part of the body: face, chest, arm, stomach, foot, and side, police said.

All wound up at Temple University Hospital, some taken by ambulance, others by private car.

As of Sunday night, one was in critical condition — a 20-year-old man shot in the upper-right side of his chest. The others were in stable condition, police said.

Police had made no arrests and had not recovered any weapons.