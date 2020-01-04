The owner of a popular South Jersey deli was stabbed to death in an attack late Friday night that authorities are calling a homicide. They are asking for the public’s help in identifying the possible killer.
Details of the events surrounding the death of Jerome Pastore, 52, of West Berlin, owner of Shamrock Delicatessen in Audubon, were few Saturday.
According to a release issued Saturday afternoon by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Oaklyn, Audubon, and Haddon Township police responded to the deli on South Davis Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple reports of a man who had been stabbed. Officers found Pastore across the street from the Shamrock on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard, suffering from stab wounds.
He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:07 p.m., according to the statement.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday afternoon, when a photograph was released of a man on a bicycle whose identity police are trying to ascertain.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jeremy Jankowski at 856-580-5950 or Haddon Township Police Detective Jessica Camacho at 856-833-6210, or send an email to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.