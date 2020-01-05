Police have charged an 18-year-old man in the stabbing death Friday of the owner of the Shamrock Deli in Audubon.
Dyheam Williams was arrested Sunday morning and charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a statement issued by Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer and Haddon Township Police Chief Mark Cavallo.
Williams was arrested at his home in Lindenwold and is being held at the Camden County Jail pending a pretrial detention hearing, according to the statement. It provided no additional details about Williams or the alleged motive behind the killing of the Shamrock’s beloved owner, Jerome Pastore.
On Saturday, authorities said officers responding to multiple reports of a man who had been stabbed found the wounded Pastore, 52, of West Berlin, on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard around 4:50 p.m. He was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police on Saturday had released a photo of a man on a bicycle and asked for the public’s help in identifying him. The statement by Mayer and Cavallo Sunday did not say if Williams is the man in that photo.