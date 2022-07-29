A 22-year-old man who was found hanging inside a holding cell at Yeadon police headquarters earlier this month died by suicide, the Delaware County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled.

Shawn Morcho, was taken into custody on July 5 after his mother called police, saying the two had argued and she wanted him “out of the residence,” according to a police report on the incident. When the officers arrived, they said, they found Morcho in the living room, sitting next to an open bag of a large amount of marijuana.

They charged him with drug possession and took him into custody, the report said, after learning he was wanted on a bench warrant in a simple assault case in Darby..

At police headquarters, Morcho was placed in a holding cell, while the officers made arrangements to have him arraigned over a video call, according to the report. Not long after, the report said, an officer returned to the cell and discovered that Morcho had hanged himself. The officers, and later paramedics, attempted to revive him, but he was later pronounced dead at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Detectives from the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office investigated and determined that there was no foul play, according to Deputy Delaware County District Attorney Douglas Rhoads.

Morcho’s family, concerned about his death in police custody, staged a protest outside of borough hall earlier this week, demanding answers.

Yeadon Mayor Rohan Hepkins has said that a separate investigation is being conducted by the borough.

This story contains references to suicide. If you or someone you know is thinking of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.