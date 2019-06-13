A gunman opened fire in a Port Richmond park Wednesday night, killing a 19-year-old man and wounding a 16-year-old boy, police said.
More than two dozen teenagers and young adults were in Campbell Square Park when gunfire erupted around 10 p.m, police said.
Officers responding to 911 calls found the 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. The victim, identified as Anthony Cheever, of the 3500 block of Decatur Street, Holmesburg, was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he died at 10:26 p.m.
The 16-year-old was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was in stable condition with a leg wound.
At least four shots were fired, police said.
Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at the scene that it appeared a group fled with the shooter, some on foot and some possibly on bicycles.
Witnesses told police that some of those who fled appeared to be wearing ankle bracelets like those worn by people on probation or awaiting trial on criminal charges, Small said.
He said police would be checking with probation and court officials to determine if anyone with a bracelet was in the park when the shooting occurred.
In a separate incident, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body and face on the 300 block of East Somerset Street in Kensington about 7:10 p.m. Wednesday, police said. Officers took the victim, identified as Bryan Lee Veney Jr., to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m.
Police provided no other details.