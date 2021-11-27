One man was killed and another injured early Saturday morning in a shooting at the Coatesville Moose Lodge 297 & 1910 Ballroom in West Caln Township, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. found a 27-year-old man dead at the lodge complex on Airport Road, and a 31-year-old man had been driven to Brandywine Hospital, according to a joint release by the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and West Caln police.

The statement did not identity the victims or provide details about the shooting.

A woman who answered the phone at the lodge late Saturday morning who would not give her name said the shooting happened outside the ballroom at a private event. She said the lodge, which serves food and drinks, was open for business Saturday.

Detectives ask that anyone who was at the Moose Lodge and has information contact Detective Robert Balchunis at 610-344-5341.

This is a developing story and will be updated.