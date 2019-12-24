Three men were critically wounded in separate city shootings Monday evening, including one inside a corner store less than a block from Temple University Hospital, police said.
Around 6:50 p.m., two gunmen walked up to the front of the Village Food Court in the 3500 block of Germantown Avenue and opened fire on at least one man standing outside, said Chief Inspector Scott Small. That man and some others ran inside, and the assailants followed them. In total, 13 shots were fired.
Police on patrol nearby responded after hearing gunfire and found a 31-year-old man inside the food court with several gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to Temple and was listed in very critical condition.
“He’s in bad shape,” Small said.
A 27-year-old man with two gunshot wounds to the leg area was able to get to the hospital on his own and was reported in stable condition.
Small said that the shooting was captured by in-store surveillance video and that the perpetrators were last seen running south on Germantown.
About 30 minutes earlier, a 27-year-old man was in the 3600 block of North 19th Street in Tioga when he was shot twice in the lower back. He was taken by police to Temple and was listed in critical condition.
Shortly before 5 p.m., a 21-year-old man was in the 900 block of Huntingdon Street in Hartranft when he was shot four times, including in the neck. Police took him to Temple, and he was reported in critical condition.
No arrests were reported in the three cases.