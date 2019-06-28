A man arrested on misdemeanor drug charges was shot and killed Friday during an apparent struggle with police outside a Delaware County district court building.
Two people who said they were the man’s uncle and mother-in-law identified him as Darren Williams, 34, of Chester.
Officials have only said police shot the man when he struggled to grab an officer’s weapon. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office was expected to hold a news conference shortly.
Court records show that Williams had been arrested on misdemeanor drug charges and traffic offenses Thursday in Trainer and was to appear for his preliminary arraignment Friday morning at the district court on the 500 block of Ridge Road in the Linwood section of Lower Chichester Township.
Based on the court records, bail was set at 10 percent of $20,000 about 10 a.m. and that he was remanded to custody, unable to post the bail.
The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m.
Williams’ uncle, Sam Williams, said the man was a father of two children. “He’s OK," Sam Williams said. "He isn’t the best kid, but he didn’t deserve this.”
Williams mother-in-law, who identified herself only as Miss Brown said they were only told he had been shot in the back during a struggle with police.
This is a developing story and will be updated.