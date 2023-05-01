Three-year-old boy shot in the cheek in Grays Ferry

A toddler is in the hospital after being shot in the face on Sunday afternoon in Grays Ferry.

Around 5 p.m., a 23-year-old woman heard gunshots and saw two men in dark clothing running as she carried her three-year-old son along the 1500 block of S. Taney Street.

Then, she told police, she looked down and noticed that her son had been shot in the cheek.

The child is in stable condition at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia thanks to the efforts of a stranger who happened to be driving by.

According to the police report, a woman saw the mother and child and gave them a ride to the nearest fire station, Engine 47, just over half a mile away on Grays Ferry Avenue.

From there, medics transported the boy to CHOP, where he will have surgery.

In an interview with 6ABC, the woman who drove the mother and her son to the fire station said, “I had been out grocery shopping and stuff, and I hear a woman carrying a baby yelling, running down the street, and I guess it was just the mom instinct, you know?”

No further comment was available from the police or the fire department on Sunday evening.