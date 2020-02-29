A man was shot to death Friday night outside an LA Fitness in King of Prussia in what police said was a dispute that started inside on the basketball court.
Police said two men left the fitness center in the King of Prussia Town Center and fired guns at each other in the parking lot shortly before 10 p.m.
When Upper Merion Township Police officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was transported to Paoli Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving, police said.
The man who allegedly shot him is being interviewed by police, who provided no additional information on him or the deceased in a statement issued Saturday morning.
The Montgomery County Detective Bureau is participating with Upper Merion police in the investigation.