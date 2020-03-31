Philadelphia police said as many as five people, including a young child, were shot outside a house in North Philadelphia shortly before 10 p.m. Monday.
Police said a party had been going at the time when a gunman opened fire on the 2300 block of West Harold Street, shooting multiple times.
The victims were found in the front of the house, inside the home, and in a nearby alley, an initial police report said.
Police said responding units took four of the victims to Temple University Hospital. The child -- believed to be about 2 years old -- was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.
The residence is two blocks from Dobbins Technical High School.
No other details were immediately available.
The shooting follows a triple shooting March 21 that left a teenager and two others critically wounded in an incident in the city’s Tioga-Nicetown section.
One of the victims, a 17-year-old, was shot four times in the back and once in the arm in the 1800 block of West Tioga Street, police said. A 20-year-old suffered three gunshot wounds, and a man, described at being in his mid-20s to late 30s, suffered multiple wounds to the torso, police said.