A 16-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man were killed in Philadelphia late Monday in separate street shootings that happened minutes apart, according to police.
In the first incident, the 16-year-old was shot once in the chest about 8 p.m. on Mercer Street near Clearfield in Port Richmond, police said. Medics took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 20 minutes later.
Two minutes after the teenager was shot, the older victim was shot once in the chest while on North Penn Street near Wakeling in Frankford. He too was taken to Temple, where he was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m., police said.
There were no arrests made Monday night, nor weapons recovered. The motives in the shootings were unknown, and no other details were immediately available.
It was unclear if the shootings were related. They represented the 332nd and 333rd homicides this year in Philadelphia, a 34% increase over this time last year, according to police statistics.