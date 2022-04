A 5-year-old boy and a 28-year-old woman were wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the city’s Harrowgate section, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. inside a building on the 1800 block of East Venango Street, police said.

The child, who was shot in the left forearm, was transported by medics to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children.

The woman, who was shot in the right thigh, was taken by police to Temple University Hospital.

Police reported no arrests.