Police are investigating a quadruple shooting Wednesday night near a gas station in Southwest Philadelphia.
The gunfire erupted in the 6900 block of Buist Avenue just after 7 p.m., leaving four men with injuries that landed them in a hospital in conditions ranging from stable to critical, police said.
The most seriously injured was a 28-year-old man who was shot eight times throughout his body. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and was listed in critical condition, police said.
A man whose age was not reported was shot once in the left shoulder. He, too, was at Penn Presbyterian in stable condition. A 32-year-old man shot once in the left thigh and once in the right thigh, and a 32-year-old man shot once in the right arm. Both were in stable condition at Penn Presbyterian.
The gunman, or gunmen, have not been arrested, and police did not have a motive for the shooting, or released other details.