An 18-year-old man was critically wounded and a store owner was hit by a stray bullet in a shooting Monday evening in West Philadelphia, police said.
About 6:50 p.m., the teen was shot several times inside a corner store in the 5400 block of Wyalusing Avenue by two males who fired through the open front door, said Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.
The victim was taken in a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
The 38-year-old store owner was in the back of the store, cooking food behind a rear counter, when he was struck in a leg by a bullet, Small said. The owner was taken by police to Penn Presbyterian and was reported in stable condition.
Surveillance video showed two males in hooded tops approach the store and look inside through the front-door glass, Small said. They walked away and returned about a minute later. One opened the door and began shooting inside. The second male also fired a gun through the doorway. They then ran away west on Wyalusing.
Police found at least five spent shell casings at the scene, Small said.
There were several other people standing next to the teen victim but they were not hurt. The owner’s 17-year-old son also was in the store but was not injured.