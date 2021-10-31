Philadelphia police were investigating the non-fatal shootings of eight people between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, including an attack on a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the back at a basketball court at a South Philly recreation center.

Police said the teen was shot once in the back at 11:39 p.m. Saturday at the Vare Recreation Center at 26th and Morris Streets.

The victim was driven by a private vehicle to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday afternoon.

No arrests were made in any of the eight weekend shootings, police said.

There have been more than 1,900 shootings in the city this year, about 8% more than at the same point last year, while there have been 454 homicides, up 10% from the same time last year, according to Philadelphia Police Department data.

Just 29% of homicides and 15% of non-fatal shootings have resulted in arrest this year, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.