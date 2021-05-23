In just three hours, 10 people were shot, two fatally, in an overnight spate of gun violence in Philadelphia that spared a 1-year-old who was present in a car where two people were shot, police said.

The shootings took place between 9:36 p.m. Saturday and 12:36 a.m. Sunday touching a variety of neighborhoods in North Philadelphia, Northeast Philadelphia and Center City.

In a year when multiple shooting incidents are on the rise, the trend continued with two double shootings.

It began Saturday night with a 19-year-old female shot in the stomach at Schwartz Playground on the 1500 block of North 10th Street in the Yorktown section of North Philadelphia, police said. She was in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

A minute later, at 9:37 p.m. on the 2600 block of North 27th Street in Strawberry Mansion, a 20-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 21-year-old woman was shot in the right arm while sitting in a Nissan Versa. Police said they told officers they did not see who fired the shots, came through the driver’s side window, they said.

A 1-year-old in a car seat in the back was not injured, police said.

The man and woman were taken to Temple. Their conditions were not available.

The first homicide came at 9:51 p.m. when a 28-year-old man was shot once in the chest, once in the neck and once in a leg on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue in Frankford, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a suspect was apprehended but provided no other information.

The shootings resumed at 11:43 p.m. on the 1000 block of Benner Street in Oxford Circle, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the upper right arm, police said. He was taken to Einstein Medical Center in stable condition.

Four minutes later, a 39-year-old man was shot once in the chest on South Columbus Boulevard in Penn’s Landing. Police said he was in critical condition at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Not far away, in Queen Village, a 33-year-old man was shot once in the right shoulder and a 20-year-old man was shot in the left arm on the 300 block of South Street at 12:07 a.m. Sunday. Police said the older man was in stable condition at Jefferson and the other had been taken by private car to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. His condition was not available.

The night’s second homicide was reported at 12:22 a.m. on the 900 block of East Cayuga Street in Feltonville, where police said a 62-year-old man was shot three times in the chest. He was pronounced dead shortly after at Temple. Police said an arrest was made but provided no additional details.

And at 12:36 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was shot once in the left leg on the 1700 block of Bridge Street. She was in stable condition at Temple, police said.