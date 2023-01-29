Quadruple shooting, homicide part of another violent Philly weekend

One man was killed and several other young men were injured in multiple shootings over the weekend, including one in Northeast Philadelphia where four young men were shot Saturday night.

Police in the 19th District in West Philadelphia said a man in his 30s was shot Saturday night just after 11 p.m. on the 500 block of North Simpson Street. With gunshot wounds to his stomach and a leg, he was taken by a private car to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, police said.

In the quadruple shooting, three men in their early 20s and one 18-year-old were shot in the 1400 block of Kerper Street about 9 p.m. Saturday in the Oxford Circle neighborhood.

One of the men, a 20-year-old, was shot in the back, and the teenager in the right thigh, police said. Both were taken to Einstein Medical Center and were listed in stable condition.

A third victim, 21, was shot in the right leg and taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition. The fourth victim, 22, was shot multiple times in both legs. He was taken by a private car to Nazareth Hospital and then airlifted to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, police said.

At 11:01 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of North Mascher Street in North Philadelphia. According to police, a 17-year-old male had opened a door to a Honda Civic and pointed a gun at two men, ages 26 and 29, who were inside the car. One of them had a licensed gun and shot at the 17-year-old several times, police said.

The teenager was found in the 1700 block of North Mascher with gunshot wounds to his chest and right shoulder. Police called him a suspect in an apparent robbery attempt. He was taken to Temple in stable condition.

Earlier Saturday, about 8:28 p.m., police answering a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of West Huntingdon Street in North Philadelphia found a 28-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and took him to Temple in critical condition.

The shootings continued into Sunday.

Police said a 20-year-old man shot in the hip around 4:30 a.m. near Fifth and Courtland Streets in Hunting Park was brought by private car to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was listed in critical condition.

Later, around 12:30 p.m., two teen males were shot while walking on the 5800 block of North Lawrence Street in Olney by an unknown male in his 30s, police said. Both victims were hit in the buttocks and were in stable condition at Einstein Medical Center, police said.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings.