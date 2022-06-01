The U.S. Coast Guard on Wednesday announced it had suspended a search for a swimmer who went missing Tuesday in the ocean off Wildwood.

At least two other swimmers were rescued from the water by local first responders after the first distress call was reported around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“It is a terribly sad ending and our condolences go out to the family and friends of the young man,” Lt. Dan Nelson, commanding officer of Coast Guard Station Cape May, said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III confirmed in an email late Wednesday afternoon that the swimmer’s body had not yet been recovered.

Two swimmers were rescued and a third was able to return to the beach on his own, Troiano said.

The swimmers likely got caught by a rip current, he said.

There were lifeguards on duty over the Memorial Day weekend, but none will be present on weekdays until later this month.

The Coast Guard said it had deployed a response boat crew and a helicopter crew to assist with multiple local responders to extensively search for the missing swimmer Tuesday night.

“The local response and collaborative efforts of multiple local, state, and private agencies was instrumental in providing maximum coverage of the search area,” Nelson said.

The Coast Guard urged people not to go into water without a lifeguard nearby and issued a warning about rip currents.