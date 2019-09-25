A speaker from Philadelphia CeaseFire, an anti-violence organization based at Temple University, is scheduled to address Simon Gratz High School athletes Wednesday afternoon in reaction to Friday night’s gun violence at a football game between Gratz and visiting Imhotep Charter.
Following the football team’s practice and the speaker’s event in the school’s gymnasium, fall sports athletes at Gratz are to be treated to a catered meal paid for by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Erik Zipay, the Gratz athletic director and football coach.
Zipay said he had hoped to arrange for a joint practice with the teams from Gratz and Imhotep this week but was unable to work out the logistics.
Philadelphia CeaseFire is a violence intervention organization based at Temple’s Center for Bioethics, Urban Health and Policy.
Two teenage boys were injured in gunfire around 7:40 p.m. Friday outside Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium, located in the 1600 block of Staub Street in the city's Nicetown section, according to police.
A 14-year-old boy was shot in the left foot and and a 15-year-old, in the left thigh, police said. They were taken to Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
The gunfire ended the game in the second quarter, with Imhotep Charter holding a 19-0 lead.