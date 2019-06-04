The 76ers will get an up-close look at a solid option for them in the NBA draft.
Former Belmont standout Dylan Windler is scheduled to be the headliner of the Sixers’ predraft workout Thursday at the team practice facility. The 6-foot-8 swingman is projected to be a late first-round selection.
The Sixers have the 24th overall pick and four second-round selections (Nos. 33, 34, 42 and 54) in the June 20 draft.
Former Temple point guard Shizz Alston Jr. will be among the workout participants with Windler.
Windler was one of the main reasons Belmont finished 26-5 this past season. He averaged 21.4 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals as a senior. The Indianapolis native made 42.9 percent of his three-pointers.
The heady sharpshooter doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. However, at 200 pounds, he needs to get stronger and improve his defense.
He struggled against the Owls in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, finishing with five points in Belmont’s 81-70 win.
Meanwhile, Alston was a first-team all-American Athletic Conference and all-Big 5 selection. He paced the Big 5 and AAC with a 19.7 scoring average. The Philly native also averaged 5.0 assists and 2.8 assists, and started every game for the Owls the past three seasons.