You must listen to this story of Maurice Hudson - If this doesn’t upset you I don’t know what will! Maurice was sent to prison for 18-36 months because he couldn’t afford to pay $1,900 in fines while he has two kids at home with special needs. Thanks to Samantha Melamed of @phillyinquirer for telling this story - WE ARE ON THIS!!! And this is exactly why we created @reform - we are going to go state by state to change the laws so situations like this can’t happen - What happened to Maurice is NOT ACCEPTABLE!! We look forward to Maurice getting home to be with his kids and family.