“No more watching her climb trees, play hide n seek, drawing in the driveway, climbing my red maple tree, the giggles and the bond she had with her sister. I cannot put into words the heartbreak I feel for the family most of all but also for our Community, Committee members and Skellys Amusement Rides. I know first hand the devastation of this tragedy they feel and will struggle with. Prayers and heartfelt condolences will help with healing not anger!" The friend didn’t respond to a reporter.