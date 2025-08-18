Rapper Skrilla arrested in Kensington for allegedly shooting police with gel pellets during filming of a music video

Rapper Jemille Edwards, better known by his stage name Skrilla, was arrested late Saturday night in Kensington, the neighborhood he grew up in, after shooting a Philadelphia police officer with gel pellets during the filming of a music video.

According to police, Edwards, 27, was filming around 11 p.m. on the 800 block of East Allegheny Avenue, where law enforcement was present to ensure filming and the large crowd that gathered didn’t obstruct traffic.

It was during filming when police said Edwards, known for songs like “Kensington,” shot an officer in the face, neck, and chest with a toy gun filled with gel pellets.

Video of Edwards’ arrest show him being taken into custody without incident, which police confirmed. Authorities recovered a gel pellet toy gun, they said. Police said the officer didn’t sustain injuries.

Edwards was charged with assaulting a police officer and related offenses. He was no longer in custody as of Sunday night but details of his release were not available.