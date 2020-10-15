Still not convinced that your “before times” smile speaks for itself behind a face covering? Try “smizing.” This term, coined by Tyra Banks, refers to smiling with your eyes. Shiota says psychology researcher Paul Ekman originally theorized the Duchenne smile, which shows both in your mouth and eyes, was the only genuine type of smile. Though that theory has since been moderated — Shiota says milder smiles can also be genuine — the more intense your smile, the more likely your eyes are to crinkle at the corners. Enter the smize. To do it, gently squint your eyes while relaxing the rest of your face. (Banks offers a tutorial here.)