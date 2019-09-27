Officials have selected developer the Goldenberg Group to develop the South Broad Street site where a city-owned health center had operated for nearly 60 years. That gives the company near-complete control of a full city block in one of Philadelphia’s most active areas of real estate development.
The Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp., which is handling the property’s sale on the city’s behalf, said Friday that the Blue Bell-based company was chosen through a public-solicitation process that began in mid-2017.
Goldenberg and parking operator E-Z Park Inc. teamed up to bid for the property at 500 S. Broad St..
E-Z Park owns the parking lot that occupies most of the rest of the block with, along with three rowhouse properties between the lot and 15th Street. Goldenberg’s holdings on the block include the now-closed World Communications Charter School building, just south of the health center.
Combining the medical center site with those existing holdings gives E-Z Park and Goldenberg a 2.5-acre development site, comprising most of the block bounded by Broad and 15th Streets, between Lombard and South Streets.