An 11-month-old pup named Daisy got her head stuck in a tire. Then South Jersey firefighters came to the rescue.

It was a long 40 minutes for an 11-month-old yellow Labrador named Daisy who found her head stuck in a tire before South Jersey firefighters were able to set her free Thursday.

That’s when members of the Franklinville Volunteer Fire Company in Gloucester County geared up and headed to an emergency call where they found Daisy in a driveway with her neck deep in the middle of a spare tire rim.

“This one is an odd one,” Lt. Brandon Volpe recalls thinking. “We’ve never seen this before.”

The first step, he said, was to keep Daisy calm as the firefighters looked for a solution.

Dish soap and water were the first shot at freeing her, but to no avail. Vegetable oil came next, but nothing worked. “She was pretty stuck in there,” Volpe said.

The crew then put plastic wrap around her neck and hoped the oil and soap would make it slippery enough for her to slide down. But that didn’t work either.

“Her head got in there, it has to come out somehow,” Volpe thought. Then he remembered the plasma cutters in his garage.

They’re used for cutting steel and metal, so he knew a tire would be no match for the machine.

The crew placed the stuck wet puppy on a red wagon and headed to Volpe’s home garage. That was the first time during the rescue he recalls Daisy “panicking a little bit.”

After putting a fire blanket around her head and neck for protection, he began cutting the tire’s rubber and metal. Within five minutes, Daisy was free.

Daisy has since gone back to visit the station and, her owner, Austin Delano, may even join as a volunteer, Volpe said.

To avoid anyone’s pups getting into a similar situation,Volpe issued a reminder: “Keep an eye on them because they can get into pretty bad situations very easily.”