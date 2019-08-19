Last week’s meeting was the first time many Southampton residents had heard of the program — but Blue Acres is not new. It was established in 1995 as part of the Green Acres, Farmland, Blue Acres, and Historic Preservation Bond Act. But it wasn’t popular until after Hurricane Sandy destroyed hundreds of properties in 2012. This prompted then-Gov. Chris Christie to commit up to $300 million in 2013 to the program to purchase up to 1,000 homes in the coastal areas affected by Sandy and an additional 300 homes in flood-prone communities.