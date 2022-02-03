A 17-year-old was arrested after he pointed a gun at a police officer — who fired a single shot in response but missed — following a foot chase from a carjacked vehicle the teen abandoned in South Philadelphia late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Reed Street, officers spotted a Mazda CX-5 that had been carjacked Monday afternoon on the 7400 block of Whitaker Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. The teen ran from the vehicle and was chased by an officer to the 1400 block of Dickinson Street, police said.

There, the teen allegedly pointed a gun at the officer who responded by firing one time. Police said the teen was then apprehended and a gun was recovered.

The officer was not injured.

Police said it was not immediately known whether the teen was involved in the original carjacking on Monday.