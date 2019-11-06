Police are seeking three men who staged at least seven armed robberies in a 90-minute period in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.
A stolen Nissan Rogue believed to have been used in the robbery spree and the subject of a repeated police radio broadcast was later found abandoned under I-95 at Front and Dickinson Streets, police said.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told 6ABC the robberies took place between 10:30 p.m. and midnight, mostly in the 3rd Police District east of Broad Street.
In each case, he said, three men wearing bandannas over their faces robbed individuals who were walking or standing on the street. At least one of the men and possibly all three were armed, Small said. They arrived and fled in a Rogue.
6ABC reports the robberies occurred at these locations:
- 1700 block of Johnston Street
- 2900 block of South 7th Street
- 600 block of Tasker Street
- 9th Street and Oregon Avenue
- 8th Street and Oregon Avenue
- 1100 block of Tasker Street
- 1300 block of Tasker Street
Small said the recovered vehicle, which was carjacked over the weekend, will be examined for evidence. Investigators also will be looking at surveillance videos.