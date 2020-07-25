Two males were fatally wounded in a shooting late Friday night in South Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m., the shooting happened on the road on Snyder Avenue near Sixth Street. One victim was taken by medics to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and pronounced dead at 10:41. The second victim was taken by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 10:46.
The ages of the victims were not immediately available.
A videojournalist with 6ABC posted a picture form the scene on Twitter showing two dirt bikes lying in the street and a dark sedan with its trunk open.