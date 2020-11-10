A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition and a second teen was also wounded in a double shooting late Tuesday afternoon in South Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly after 4:30 p.m., both teens were outside in the 1200 block of Carpenter Street when the gunfire erupted. The 15-year-old boy, with a gunshot wound to the head, was taken by police to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
The second victim, an 18-year-old male, was shot once in the left side and was taken by medics to Jefferson. He was listed in stable condition.
Police reported no arrests, and no other details were released.