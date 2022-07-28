A 26-year-old man was fatally wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in South Philadelphia, police said.

Police also were investigating the suspicious death of a 66-year-old man in West Philadelphia.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the 26-year-old man was outside on the 1800 block of Sigel Street when he was shot once in the neck. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m.

Police reported no arrests in that case.

In a separate incident, just after 1:10 p.m., the body of the 66-year-old man was found by a friend inside an apartment unit on the 800 block of North 44th Street, police said. The man, who had trauma to his head, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police said they were awaiting a determination by the Medical Examiner’s Office about the cause of the man’s death and whether it was a homicide.