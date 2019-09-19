Viveros, who lost his wife Ana Guissell Palma a year ago, added to the installation his own family photos and a rosary gifted by Pope Francis during his visit to the city in 2015. Palma was both a co-artist and co-director of the installation. The couple recognized how much had been documented about Mexicans’ use of altars for Day of the Dead celebrations -- a la the movie Coco -- but they wanted to explore how other Latinos were using altars in everyday life.