Coach Tim Roken said that whether the Hawks went 3-0, 0-3 or some variation of a split, they would be a better team after facing national-caliber opponents in the first three weeks of the season. St. Joseph Prep is 1-2 after dropping a 31-25 decision to IMG Academy Friday night at Rutgers. Junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a recent Clemson recruit, was all over the field with 13 tackles and a sack. The Prep, which is No. 12 in High School Football America’s national rankings, has a week off before visiting Catholic League rival La Salle.