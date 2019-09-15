Behind senior quarterback Maurcus McDaniel’s brilliant performance, Episcopal Academy stunned previously unbeaten Northeast on the road Friday night.
The 26-13 victory propelled the Churchmen into the Inquirer’s Southeastern Pennsylvania Top 10 for Week 4.
Here’s a look at the latest rankings:
(Previous ranking in parentheses)
1. St. Joseph’s Prep (1) 1-2
Coach Tim Roken said that whether the Hawks went 3-0, 0-3 or some variation of a split, they would be a better team after facing national-caliber opponents in the first three weeks of the season. St. Joseph Prep is 1-2 after dropping a 31-25 decision to IMG Academy Friday night at Rutgers. Junior linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., a recent Clemson recruit, was all over the field with 13 tackles and a sack. The Prep, which is No. 12 in High School Football America’s national rankings, has a week off before visiting Catholic League rival La Salle.
2. Downingtown West (2) 4-0
Tyriq Lewis and Will Howard each ran for two touchdowns as the Whippets beat a solid Perkiomen Valley team, 33-17. Downingtown West is home Friday vs. Oxford.
3. La Salle (3) 4-0
Sophomore sensation Samuel Brown ran for four more touchdowns in the Explorers’ 48-27 victory over Haverford School. Like St. Joseph Prep, La Salle has a bye week to rest some bruises and build some excitement before hosting its archrivals on Saturday night, Sept. 28.
4. Coatesville (4) 2-1
Senior all-purpose player Dapree Bryant caught a pair of touchdown passes and returned a kickoff for a score as the Red Raiders rolled to a 55-17 win over West Chester Henderson. Senior quarterback Ricky Ortega became the leading passer in Chest-Mont League history, eclipsing the yardage mark set by former Downingtown East star Pat Devlin. Ortega went 8-for-11 for 74 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game with an injury. Coatesville coach Matt Ortega, Ricky’s father, said Saturday that his son would be “close to 100” percent for Friday’s game at Unionville.
5. Archbishop Wood (6) 3-0
The Vikings have been getting some strong work at running back from junior Cardel Pigford, a converted wide receiver. Archbishop Wood was off last weekend. The Vikings host New Jersey’s Peddie School on Friday night at William Tennent.
6. Downingtown East (7) 4-0
The Cougars found themselves in a pitched battle with West Chester East on Saturday night, using a late touchdown and subsequent defensive stand to emerge with a 24-19 victory. Downingtown East visits Great Valley on Friday night.
7. Neumann-Goretti (8) 4-0
Marqui Adams passed for 270 yards and Tysheem Johnnson scored three touchdowns as the Saints posted the game’s final 20 points for a 32-15 win over Bonner-Prendergast in a Catholic League Blue Division clash. Neumann-Goretti faces another division foe with a trip to Conwell-Egan on Friday night.
8. Episcopal Academy (NR) 3-0
The Churchmen made a major statement by going to Northeast on Friday night and putting 26 on the board against a defense that entered the game with a streak of 11 consecutive scoreless quarters. Marcus McDaniel led the way with 123 yards and two touchdowns on 11-for-13 passing as well as 83 rushing yards and two more scores. Episcopal Academy hosts the Hill School on Friday.
9. Imhotep Charter (9) 1-3
Shawn Williams’ interception return for a touchdown was the big play in the Panthers’ 28-14 win over Malvern Prep in an urgent battle of winless teams Friday night at the Germantown supersite. Saint McLeod was a force on both sides of the football and D’Shaun Seals made plays as a receiver and return man for Imhotep Charter. The Panthers begin Public League play on Friday with a trip to Simon Gratz.
10. North Penn (10) 3-1
Sophomore Khalani Eaton ran for four touchdowns, including a 77-yarder, as the Knights handled Pennridge, 37-14. North Penn has a Saturday morning game at Central Bucks East.
Under consideration (listed alphabetically): Abington (3-1), Academy Park (4-0), Penn Charter (3-0), Plymouth-Whitemarsh (4-0), Malvern Prep (0-3), Northeast (3-1), Upper Dublin (4-0), West Chester East (3-1).