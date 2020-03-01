Here’s the schedule of opening post-season tournament games games for Philadelphia-area boys’ basketball teams:

Friday, March 6

Rahsool Diggins (center) and Archbishop Wood open PIAA Class 5A play Friday vs. Strath Haven at Bonner-Prendergast.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Rahsool Diggins (center) and Archbishop Wood open PIAA Class 5A play Friday vs. Strath Haven at Bonner-Prendergast.

Class 5A

Frankford vs. Dallas at Berwick, 6 p.m.

Archbishop Ryan vs Penn Wood at Norristown, 6 p.m.

Archbishop Wood vs. Strath Haven at Bonner-Prendergast, 7 p.m.

West Chester East vs. Gettysburg at Norristown, 7:30 p.m.

MLK vs. Unionville at South Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Penncrest vs. Pittston Area at Souderton, 7:30 p.m.

West Chester Rustin vs. Wallenpaupack at Scranton, 7:30 p.m.

Archbishop Carroll junior Anquan Hill and the Patriots open PIAA Class 4A play Friday vs. Bethlehem Catholic at William Allen.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Archbishop Carroll junior Anquan Hill and the Patriots open PIAA Class 4A play Friday vs. Bethlehem Catholic at William Allen.

Class 4A

Archbishop Carroll vs. Bethlehem Catholic at William Allen, 6 p.m.

Imhotep Charter vs. ELCO at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Bonner-Prendergast vs. Eastern York at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.

Bartram vs Pope John Paul II at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.

South Philadelphia vs. Allentown Central Catholic at William Allen, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A

Sankofa vs. Linville Hill Chritian at South Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Chester Charter vs. Greenwood at Coatesville, 6 p.m.

Christian Academy vs. Nativity BVM at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday March 7

Roman Catholic sophomore Justice Williams (right) and the Cahillites open PIAA Class 6A play Saturday vs. Coatesville at Cardinal O'Hara.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Roman Catholic sophomore Justice Williams (right) and the Cahillites open PIAA Class 6A play Saturday vs. Coatesville at Cardinal O'Hara.

Class 6A

St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Reading at Kutztown University, 1 p.m.

Cheltenham vs. Easton at Council Rock South, 1 p.m.

Roman Catholic vs. Coatesville at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Bensalem at South Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.

Lower Merion vs. Northampton at William Allen, 2:30 p.m.

Methacton vs. Harrisburg at Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 3 p.m.

Pennridge vs. Wilkes-Barre at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.

North Penn vs. Wilson at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.

Downingtown East vs. Freedom at William Allen, 4 p.m.

Gratz vs. Garnet Valley at Lincoln, 5 p.m.

Chester vs. William Allen at Oxford, 5:30 p.m.

Neumann Goretti's Jordan Hall (center) celebrates Catholic League title. The Saints open PIAA Class 3A play Saturday vs. Brandywine at Archbishop Wood.
TOM GRALISH / Staff Photographer
Neumann Goretti's Jordan Hall (center) celebrates Catholic League title. The Saints open PIAA Class 3A play Saturday vs. Brandywine at Archbishop Wood.

Class 3A

High School of the Future vs. Columbia at South Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

SLA Beeber vs. Holy Redeemer at Wilkes University, 1 p.m.

Neumann Goretti vs. Brandywine Heights at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt vs. Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 2:30 p.m.

Dobbins vs. Panther Valley at Martz Hall, 4 p.m.

Parkway vs. Trinity at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Tvon Jones of Math, Civics and Sciences celebrates after making a basket in overtime against Imhotep Charter in a Philadelphia Public League semifinal. Jones and the Mighty Elephants begin pursuit of their second straight PIAA Class 2A title vs. Schuykill Haven Saturday at Archbishop Ryan.
CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer
Tvon Jones of Math, Civics and Sciences celebrates after making a basket in overtime against Imhotep Charter in a Philadelphia Public League semifinal. Jones and the Mighty Elephants begin pursuit of their second straight PIAA Class 2A title vs. Schuykill Haven Saturday at Archbishop Ryan.

Class 2A

Math, Civics & Sciences vs. Schuykill Haven at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.

Constitution vs. York Catholic at West York, 1 p.m.

Strawberry Mansion vs. Dock Mennonite Academy at Neshaminy, 1 p.m.

Church School Farm vs. Executive Education at Northeast Lehigh, 2 p.m.