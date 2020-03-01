Here’s the schedule of opening post-season tournament games games for Philadelphia-area boys’ basketball teams:
Friday, March 6
Class 5A
Frankford vs. Dallas at Berwick, 6 p.m.
Archbishop Ryan vs Penn Wood at Norristown, 6 p.m.
Archbishop Wood vs. Strath Haven at Bonner-Prendergast, 7 p.m.
West Chester East vs. Gettysburg at Norristown, 7:30 p.m.
MLK vs. Unionville at South Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Penncrest vs. Pittston Area at Souderton, 7:30 p.m.
West Chester Rustin vs. Wallenpaupack at Scranton, 7:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Archbishop Carroll vs. Bethlehem Catholic at William Allen, 6 p.m.
Imhotep Charter vs. ELCO at Lincoln, 7 p.m.
Bonner-Prendergast vs. Eastern York at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7 p.m.
Bartram vs Pope John Paul II at Coatesville, 7:30 p.m.
South Philadelphia vs. Allentown Central Catholic at William Allen, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A
Sankofa vs. Linville Hill Chritian at South Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Chester Charter vs. Greenwood at Coatesville, 6 p.m.
Christian Academy vs. Nativity BVM at Blue Mountain, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday March 7
Class 6A
St. Joseph’s Prep vs. Reading at Kutztown University, 1 p.m.
Cheltenham vs. Easton at Council Rock South, 1 p.m.
Roman Catholic vs. Coatesville at Cardinal O’Hara, 2:30 p.m.
Lincoln vs. Bensalem at South Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m.
Lower Merion vs. Northampton at William Allen, 2:30 p.m.
Methacton vs. Harrisburg at Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 3 p.m.
Pennridge vs. Wilkes-Barre at Wilkes University, 4 p.m.
North Penn vs. Wilson at Kutztown University, 4 p.m.
Downingtown East vs. Freedom at William Allen, 4 p.m.
Gratz vs. Garnet Valley at Lincoln, 5 p.m.
Chester vs. William Allen at Oxford, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
High School of the Future vs. Columbia at South Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
SLA Beeber vs. Holy Redeemer at Wilkes University, 1 p.m.
Neumann Goretti vs. Brandywine Heights at Archbishop Wood, 2:30 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt vs. Camp Hill at Milton Hershey, 2:30 p.m.
Dobbins vs. Panther Valley at Martz Hall, 4 p.m.
Parkway vs. Trinity at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Math, Civics & Sciences vs. Schuykill Haven at Archbishop Ryan, 1 p.m.
Constitution vs. York Catholic at West York, 1 p.m.
Strawberry Mansion vs. Dock Mennonite Academy at Neshaminy, 1 p.m.
Church School Farm vs. Executive Education at Northeast Lehigh, 2 p.m.