Two teens were wounded — one fatally — in a shooting Thursday evening in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

Around 7:30 p.m., police found one of the victims outside on the 2300 block of South Ithan Street. Police took him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced just before 8.

The second teen boy was taken by private vehicle to CHOP with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was listed in stable condition.

The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

Police said they had a suspect in custody and a gun was recovered.