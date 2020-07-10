A 19-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a shooting late Thursday afternoon in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.
Shortly before 5 p.m. in the 6000 block of Reinhard Street, the 19-year-old was shot once in the head. He was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical center and pronounced dead at 9:32 p.m.
A 31-year-old man was shot once in the right arm and a 29-year-old man was shot in the stomach and left leg. Both were listed in stable condition at Penn.
Police reported no arrests.